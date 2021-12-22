Bob Hope celebrates 2021 before Christmas break

The faculty and staff of the Bob Hope School district gathered Friday for an administrative day at the middle school to wrap up the year and discuss the district’s vision for 2022.

Team members ate breakfast and lunch together and also celebrated the accomplishments of 2021.

Dr. Bobby Lopez, CEO of Bob Hope School, addresses the crowd before the Christmas break. (Submitted photo)Acoustic performer Neil Dover and the band Pancho Claus entertained the crowd for the sendoff before the school’s two-week holiday break.