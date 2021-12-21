Services for Velta Rose Richard, 96, of Port Arthur, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 in the Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

Mrs. Richard was born December 9, 1925 in Louisiana, the daughter of the late Theo Tiste (Duhon) and Joseph Landry.

She passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Richard was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She enjoyed sewing and made her children’s’ clothes in her younger years.

She enjoyed dancing and taught her children to dance.

Survivors include her sons, Willard Richard and Gary Richard; daughters, Dianna Ray, Glenda Valentine and Charlotte Richard; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sweeney Paul Richard; son, Kenneth Richard; and 8 siblings.

The family will receive friends from Noon until service time Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

Services have been placed in the trust of Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home.