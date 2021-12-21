Nederland tops Indians on road during early season Mid County Madness

PORT NECHES — The heat was out at the Reservation, making for frigid conditions, but the Indians shooting was also cold as the Bulldogs came away with a 50-22 win over Port Neches-Groves Tuesday night.

A rowdy home crowd lifted the Indians in the first quarter, helping PNG keep it close with a 10-8 deficit.

However, the second quarter is where the Bulldogs pulled away and put the clamps on PNG, outscoring the Indians 18-2.

Nederland guard Ethan Borel set the tone with a pair of back-to-back steals that he converted for easy layups. He scored 10 of the Bulldogs’ 18 points in the second quarter.

“He is a really good on-ball defender,” Nederland coach Brian English said of Borel.

“He is our best help defender, as well. Everyone played a part. Chase Hefner did some good things tonight. We knew he could do some things. I don’t know if he knew it, but we knew it.”

Hefner led the team with 15 points.

English said his team played excellent defense.

“I am real proud of the kids,” English said. “Our defensive effort was super. We played good defense this year. We had some lapses, but tonight, we really got after it.”

PNG coach Chris Smith commended the Bulldogs defense but said he felt like his team botched a good home crowd energy.

“That second quarter set the tone, and we didn’t respond the way I thought we would,” he said. “They were pushing our offense out. Credit to them for getting after it.

“That is really demoralizing. Our kids did a great job of getting people out here. Our fan base is really good. For us to play like that, I just want to apologize to them.”

Both teams are off for the rest of the week and pick up play next week.