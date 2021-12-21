Nederland City Council commemorates Bum Phillips Bowl win with Christmastime salute

Published 12:08 am Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By Stephen Hemelt

Mayor Don Albanese, left, presents Nederland High football coach Monte Barrow with a proclamation Monday night in recognition of his Bulldogs' rivalry win over PNG in 2021. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

NEDERLAND — Christmas season is also football season when it comes to Mid County Madness.

On Monday, Nederland City Council members voted unanimously to honor the Nederland High School football team following the Bulldogs’ 38-28 victory over Port Neches-Groves High School in the 2021 Bum Phillips Bowl.

The Dec. 20, 2021 recognition also highlighted the high school band, cheerleaders, Golden Guardians and Westernaires.

Football players who attended Monday’s city council meeting included (not in order) Kyndon Fuselier, Michael Marshall, Luke Broussard, Steven Bourgeois, Holden Craver, Slade Stoker and Jaice Beck. (Stephen Hemelt/The News)

Mayor Don Albanese said the city was extremely proud of the players, coaches and support staff.

“Today, guys, this is your day,” Albanese told eight seniors who attended Monday’s city council meeting.

Talmadge Austin, Ward 1 representative and mayor pro tem, joked with coach Monte Barrow, “you don’t know how good, how easy it makes going back to work after that Friday night game when these guys did what they did. It makes it real easy. Thank y’all. Appreciate it.”

Barrow said it was extra sweet for the seniors to go out with a Bum Phillips Bowl victory.

Football players present to accept the city council honor this week included Kyndon Fuselier, Michael Marshall, Luke Broussard, Steven Bourgeois, Holden Craver, Slade Stoker and Jaice Beck.

Barrow said many of the players deservedly earned all district and all state recognitions.

MORE COVERAGE: PHOTO GALLERY — Bum Phillips Bowl trophy finds (temporary) home in Nederland.

