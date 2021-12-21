DPS announces vapor cloud, hazmat leak in Jefferson County

Published 9:06 pm Tuesday, December 21, 2021

By PA News

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday that authorities are on scene of a hazmat leak at Chevron, located at 13159 FM 365.

It is reported that there is a vapor cloud extending over the roadway from Farm-to-Market Road 365 to Garner Street on La Belle Road.

The roadway is blocked, and motorists should use an alternate route.

A representative from Chevron is on scene and attempting to locate and stop the leak.

Chevron will be sending out additional information regarding this leak.

No additional information at this time, according to DPS.

