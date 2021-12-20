PHOTO GALLERY — Don’t miss this limited Christmas drive-thru event in Port Neches

PORT NECHES — St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches is spreading cheer and helping raise money for a new building by hosting a three-night drive-through holiday event — complete with costumed characters.

Each car pays $2 to go through the Christmas-themed lighted wonderland, which will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. tonight (Dec. 20) through Wednesday.

The church is located at 2006 Nall St. in Port Neches.