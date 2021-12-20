Norman Reed, 63 of Beaumont, TX, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Norman is survived by one son, Triston Reed; siblings: Thomas Clark, Vernell Jacob (Harry), Velta Reed, Delphine Reed and Reginald Reed; and a host of relatives and many friends.

Funeral services will begin at 10 am on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at First Sixth St. Baptist Church, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 9 am until service time.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.