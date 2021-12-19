Turkeys & food box distribution planned Monday in Port Arthur. More volunteers needed.

The Southeast Texas Civilian Task Force and Southeast Texas Food Bank are teaming together for a major meal distribution effort Monday in Port Arthur.

Olga Reasons, who is helping organize the effort, said volunteers plan to provide turkeys and food boxes for 500 families in Port Arthur.

The giveaway distribution begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Gilham Circle.

“We desperately need help spreading the word so that families can have a meal on their table this Christmas,” Reasons told Port Arthur Newsmedia Sunday.

The event is open to everyone, and organizers stress no one will be turned away. No ID is needed; just drive through.

Reasons also teamed with other nonprofit organizations, and they’re bringing disinfectant cleaners, antibacterial wipes and kids pull ups, which will be distributed, as well.

There is still a need for volunteers to help participate with the event. For more information, call 409-365-9811.

Monday’s giveaway will continue until supplies run out.