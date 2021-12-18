Former PNG quarterback Blake Bost to start for Aggies in bowl game

A former Port Neches-Groves quarterback will get the start for Texas A&M against Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

Aggie freshman Blake Bost, who joined the team as a preferred walk-on to start the season, is set to lead the team in A&M’s final game of the season, which will be played on New Year’s Eve.

Bost became the team’s backup quarterback after starter Haynes King went down with a leg injury early in the season. Backup Zach Calzada became the starter. Last week Calzada took to social media to announce he was entering the transfer portal, paving the way for Bost to get the starting spot in the Aggies’ bowl game.

During a press conference Wednesday, Texas A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed the speculation.

“Blake (Bost) will be our guy,” he said. “Haynes (King) has gotten back in practice. We’re just getting him out there just to get reps. His body can’t… you can’t bring a guy back and do all that. But we’ll get through it and play. Blake will do a good job.”

PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said he was at his desk when he got the news.

“Blake’s dad texted me the article where Coach Fisher said Blake would be the starter,” Faircloth said. “I hustled to my computer to look it up. I am overjoyed for him. He has worked so hard to get to that level. To start in a bowl game is something he deserves. I am looking forward to watching him play.”

Bost took snaps in a few games this season with his first coming in a 34-0 win over New Mexico. The quarterback did not record any stats and came in to hand the ball off and run out the remainder of the clock.

Bost almost saw the field in a tie game in the fourth quarter against Alabama after Calzada was shaken up on a play, but he was able to continue to play.

Bost attempted passes in blowout wins over Prairie View A&M and South Carolina.

Bost’s start will give PNG two former quarterbacks that started for top Texas teams this season. Roschon Johnson started at running back the final two games of the season for the Longhorns.

Former PNG offensive lineman Jaylen Garth started for the Longhorns this year, too.

“We are very blessed at PNG,” Faircloth said. “We have great players and great coaches. It is a proud coach moment to see them move to the next level and have the success they are having. It will bring a tear to your eye to be able to make a difference and help them do those things. When you can watch them on television, representing PNG the right way, it is something we are very proud of.”

While Faircloth said he did not have any immediate plans to be at the Gator Bowl, he said a road trip is likely.

“I don’t know that I am not going to be going to be perfectly honest,” he said. “…That is going to be hard to miss, so we might have to make that drive.”