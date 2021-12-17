PNG, Nederland student-athletes represented across All-District selections

Port Neches-Groves and Nederland racked up 23 All-District honors for the 2021 football season, the district announced this week.

Both teams came away with five first-team selections for District 12-5A Division II.

Port Neches-Groves backfield mates Koby Trahan and Daylon Bergeron were selected along with receivers Chance Prosperie and Landon Guarnere.

Center Bryce Loftin was also selected to the first team.

“They were very deserving,” PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said. “When you go into these meetings, you don’t know how it is going to turn out. We don’t get to vote for our own kids. For other coaches to have that respect for our team and players, it is awesome to see their hard work pay off.”

For Nederland, receiver Kyndon Fuselier was named to the first team offense along with offensive lineman Mike Marshall.

On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Jaice Beck and defensive lineman Joseph Dugat were named to the first team. Fuselier was also named as the first-team utility player for his play at receiver, safety, punter and returner.

Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said coaches in the district do a good job of not just looking at records when evaluating players.

“They remember guys they watch on video and they remember guys that play against them,” Barrow said. “When we get together and vote on these things, it is done the right way.”

The Nederland coach said Fuselier’s impact on the team will be felt after he is gone.

“What he will leave behind is his work ethic,” Barrow said. “When a lot of guys have the ability he has, many feel like they don’t have to put in the work. I don’t think it was any secret about what his abilities was. He always showed up to practice. He didn’t just go through the motions. He’s limping around during practice and you are trying to rest him for the game, but he wants to go.”

PNG quarterback Cole Crippen earned a second-team placement along with receiver Brandon Faircloth and offensive linemen Jansen Ware and Ricky Johnson on offense. On defense for the Indians, Torryan Hinton made the second team along with cornerback Ryley Chaisson.

Kicker Tate Sandell, who committed to the University of Texas San Antonio, made the second team as well.

On defense for the Bulldogs, Jacob Kotz, Gage Driskell and Slade Stoker made the second team.

Eight of PNG’s selections are juniors and will return for the Indians next season.

“I’m very proud of our seniors that made it,” Faircloth said.

“They did great for our program, and it is very obvious that we had some juniors that did really well this year. We are really excited about that. We are ready to get back to work in January and have a great offseason and set ourselves up for next year.”