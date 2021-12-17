PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary gets lesson on local museum

Published 12:24 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By PA News

Monique Batson/The News Tom Neal, Director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast, speaks to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday at the organization’s weekly meeting. The museum, located in downtown Port Arthur, is 39,000-square-feet of history — from the story of the region to the Hall of Fame, which highlights notable figures from Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)

Rotary President Art Thomas presents a certificate of appreciation to speaker Tom Neal, who is also a past president of the Rotary Club. (Monique Batson/The News)

More Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur welcomes “Stonegate Crazy 8” for community protection

Port Arthur teen sentenced for multiple robberies, vehicle theft

Port Arthur PD’s K-9 Unit is top dog when it comes to keeping the city safe

Nederland Police, school district investigating “school violence threats”

Print Article