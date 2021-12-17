PHOTO FEATURE — Rotary gets lesson on local museum
Published 12:24 am Friday, December 17, 2021
- Monique Batson/The News
Tom Neal, Director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast, speaks to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday at the organization’s weekly meeting. The museum, located in downtown Port Arthur, is 39,000-square-feet of history — from the story of the region to the Hall of Fame, which highlights notable figures from Southeast Texas. (Monique Batson/The News)
Rotary President Art Thomas presents a certificate of appreciation to speaker Tom Neal, who is also a past president of the Rotary Club. (Monique Batson/The News)