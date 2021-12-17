Patricia Ann (Love) Billeaud, 87, of Crawford, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at a local care facility.

Public Visitation and Viewing: 6-7 PM Monday, December 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.

Patricia was born December 28, 1933 in Bay City, TX to James T. Love and Virginia (Atha) Love.

She was preceded in death by husband, Dale Billeaud; daughter, Darla Estrello; twin sister, Polly McMillian (Billy); brother, James T. Love (Lou); nephew, Jay McMillian; and great nephew, Taylor Walsh.

Survivors include son, Tommy Billeaud (Deborah); daughter, Ginny Marshall (Mike); grandchildren, Kevin Billeaud, Bryan Billeaud (Shannon), Katie Billeaud, Derek Estrello, Demi Estrello, Darci Ward (Toby), Stormy Munoz (Artie), Michael Estrello, Taylor Higdon, Braden Hocutt (Hunter); great grandchildren, Avery, Emmett, Amelia, Jade, Madison, Hunter, and Jacob; brother-in-law, Glenn Billeaud (Peggy); and several nieces and nephews, along with their families.

A special thank you to Patricia Tijerina and staff for their personal care and to the fourth-floor staff at St. Catherine’s Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or Dementia Society of America.

