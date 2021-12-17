Nederland basketball player earns Athlete of the Week

Published 12:08 am Friday, December 17, 2021

By Chris Moore

Nederland's CJ Guidry earns the Energy Country Ford Athlete of the Week. Chris Moore/The News

Nederland forward CJ Guidry came off the bench for the Bulldogs and led the team in points in Nederland’s 45-32 win over Vidor Tuesday night.

Guidry recorded 12 points, but his impact was most felt in the second quarter, where he recorded 10 points and was a force on the glass on offense and defense.

The senior also grabbed a steal and rocked the rim with a dunk in transition that seemed to please the home crowd. After the game, Nederland Head Coach Brian English said Guidry provided a much-needed boost to the team, which struggled from the field.

The Bulldogs take the floor again Friday against West Orange-Stark on the road.

The Athlete of the Week award is sponsored by Energy Country Ford.

