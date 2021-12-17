James Kervin Acrond 

James K. Acrond was born March 3, 1948 in Port Arthur, Tx, where he was a lifelong resident.

He served in the U.S Airforce from 1969-1972 where he spent time in Anchorage Alaska, as well as Vietnam as a linguistics foreman, James was a member of New Day Deliverance Holiness church and served within the brotherhood for most of his life.

He was preceded in life by his parents. Luke Lawrence Acrond and Willie Kate Davis.

Survivors include his wife Barbara Acrond, Port Arthur. Tx: 3 Sons. Ahmad Acrond. Xavier Taylor-Acrond and Willie Acrond. 1 daughter Nidra Pomier of Beaumont Tx. 12 grandkids and 7 great grandkids.

James was also known as “Joe Cool he loved music, dancing and spending time with his family.