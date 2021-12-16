Willie Beatrice Ford was born September 29, 1925 to the late Elzy Allen and Letty Daviss in Alexandria, Louisiana.

At a young age she met and married Lincoln Ford and from this union she had 10 children.

Willie B. transitioned to her heavenly home December 3, 2021 at the blessed age of 96 years old.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Emma Ruth James, Bessie Sanders, Maude Brown, Thelma Sloan, Eola Chambers, brother; Johnny B. Allen, son; Allen Ford, daughters; Bebe Robinson and Joan Holland.

Willie B. leaves to cherish her memory her children; Rev. Dennis Ford Sr. (Min. Marinda); Perry Ford; Reginald Ford; Julie Mitchell (Don Sr.); Della Dickerson (Jarvis Sr.); Anthony Craig Ford (Nancy); Gary Ford, and a host of Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, 1 Great Great Grandchild, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Willie B. Ford will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Shilo Baptist Church, 1725 Bluebonnet Ave, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Live Oak Memorial Park. Funeral Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.