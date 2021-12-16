UPDATE — Port Arthur man reportedly found with crack cocaine, firearms

A 24-year-old Port Arthur man was arrested recently on a search warrant for crack cocaine.

The Port Arthur Police Department Narcotics and Guns Unit with the assistance of SWAT executed a search warrant at 744 Ninth St. and seized 9.41 grams of crack cocaine along with several firearms, according to information from PAPD.

Aaron Wiggins was found inside the home and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony.

Port Arthur police, which released the information on social media, did not provide the date of the arrest to Port Arthur Newsmedia.

Port Arthur Newsmedia has requested a copy of the arrest report.