Officer shot in leg during disturbance response Thursday morning, police say

Published 7:53 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By PA News

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police responded to The Woodlands Apartments, located at 3150 West Cardinal Drive, at 5:49 a.m. today in reference to a disturbance.

During the encounter, an officer’s weapon discharged, striking him in the leg, authorities said.

Beaumont Police said the officer was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BPD announced officers are not actively searching for anyone at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the response and shooting are under investigation.

