Nederland Police, school district investigating “school violence threats”

NEDERLAND — Nederland Police and school district leaders are working together to address threats and violence that have gained traction recently in the Mid County city.

“Nederland ISD is aware of a new TikTok challenge encouraging students to make school violence threats,” a Nederland Independent School District statement read. “They are designed to spread amongst social media in an effort to create fear and cause disruption within our school community.”

Administrators and the Nederland Police Department are working together to follow any threats.

“All students must understand that the behaviors encouraged by these challenges violate the law and the Nederland ISD Student Code of Conduct and will have serious consequences,” according to the school district.

“NISD does not tolerate threats of any kind and will pursue disciplinary actions as appropriate. “

Parents and guardians are asked to stress the importance of making good choices and being a good citizen in the community.

The safety of students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance, according to the school district.