Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 8-14

Published 12:24 am Thursday, December 16, 2021

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14:

Dec. 8

  • Kifeda Jones, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
  • An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

Dec. 9

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6800 block of 32nd Street.

Dec. 10

  • Xavier Valdez, 38, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4700 block of Boyd.
  • Joshua Montano, 29, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3400 block of Taft.
  • Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.

Dec. 11

  • An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.

Dec. 12

  • Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Washington.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3800 block of Charles.
  • An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.

Dec. 13

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
  • A possession of a controlled substance report was processed.

More News

LSCPA hosts patching ceremony for former Vista students

UPDATE — Port Arthur man reportedly found with crack cocaine, firearms

Royalist Club donates Christmas bikes to Adams Elementary students

Local businesses working with CPS to provide Christmas toys for foster children

Print Article