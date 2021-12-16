Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 8-14
Published 12:24 am Thursday, December 16, 2021
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14:
Dec. 8
- Kifeda Jones, 39, was arrested for driving while intoxicated second offense in the 3500 block of East Parkway.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
Dec. 9
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6800 block of 32nd Street.
Dec. 10
- Xavier Valdez, 38, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 4700 block of Boyd.
- Joshua Montano, 29, was arrested for other agency warrants in the 3400 block of Taft.
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 5100 block of Bellaire.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
Dec. 11
- An assault was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 6100 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
Dec. 12
- Theft was reported in the 5900 block of Washington.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 3800 block of Charles.
- An assault was reported in the 4800 block of Augusta.
Dec. 13
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2700 block of Terrace.
- A possession of a controlled substance report was processed.