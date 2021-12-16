Dorothy Dugas Mass, 80, of Port Arthur, TX entered her rest Thursday morning, December 9, 2021 at Bonnie Vie Nursing Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son Ronald J. Dugas (Shirlene) of Port Arthur; bonus daughter Evelyn DeMartha of Port Arthur; granddaughters April Dugas (Ladi Barber) of Port Arthur, Johnetta Williams of Houston; great granddaughters Janashia Gardner, Dawnavia Bellard of Houston; grandsons Damon Ballou, Brandon Ballou Jr., Anthony Ballou of Port Arthur, Anthony DeMartha of Port Arthur; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service is scheduled for 11 am on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Thomas Blvd Church of Christ, 2948 Thomas Blvd, Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time.