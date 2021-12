PORT NECHES — The City of Port Neches is informing community that the TPC Group Port Neches Facility is holding an evacuation DRILL on Thursday (Dec. 16).

The drill takes place between 8 and 10 a.m.

The TPC facility will be using its alarm system during the drill, as well as audible PA announcements via loudspeakers.

This is only a drill, according to the City of Port Neches.