Restaurant hosting toy drive for storm victims

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, December 15, 2021

By PA News

I Love Mac and Cheese is located at 3550 Jimmy Johnson Blvd. (Monique Batson/The News)

A Port Arthur business owner is putting the “heart” in I Heart Mac & Cheese by collecting toys for children in a storm-damaged town.

Devora Torrence, who owns the franchise location at 3350 Jimmy Johnson Boulevard, has an employee who attends college in LaPlace, Louisiana. The town was devastated in September by Hurricane Ida, and residents there continue to suffer. So through Dec. 18, the restaurant will be accepting toys for children 18 and younger to be distributed in LaPlace directly after.

“We are pleased to be able to help the children of LaPlace,” Devora said. “We feel a deep kinship with them because of the association with our employee who attends school there. After hearing so many sad stories, we are so happy to be able to help and hope these gifts bring some joy this holiday season.”

