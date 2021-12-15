Nederland Tank Wash addresses community following odorous emissions leak

NEDERLAND — Nederland Tank Wash released the following statement about the weekend leak that shut down a city road, caused a stench throughout the region and sent some residents away from their homes.

Nederland Tank Wash said an odor was detected from a customer’s trailer (Pulido Transport) at its yard, 7744 Beauxart Garden Road, at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday.

Nederland Tank Wash officials said they “quickly” moved the trailer into a contained area and took measures to minimize emissions. Nederland Tank Wash has been working with the Nederland Fire Department through a joint incident command center, and no injuries have been reported.

“The source of the odors was from a mineral oil blend in the Pulido Transport trailer,” a company statement read. “The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, with support from CTEH, has been monitoring air quality in the community since approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday. Based on this monitoring, the City of Nederland reports that concentration levels ‘do not represent a public health risk to the community.’ The City of Nederland has also indicated that ‘air monitoring for potential compounds . . . continues to be conducted 24 hours a day.’”

Nederland Tank Wash said it has been part of the community for more than 50 years.

“We want to apologize for the inconvenience to residents in the vicinity. Nederland Tank Wash has established a community hotline (888-442-4206) to receive information from the community. At this time, the investigation of the incident is ongoing,” the company said, while adding thanks for other response teams.