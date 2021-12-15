Mayor Bartie partners with Shine On Humanity, Luby’s for Christmas meals

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie’s Christmas Meal Giveaway will be a different this year due to the food shortage.

Shine On Humanity is back assisting the mayor to give away precooked Christmas Meals from Luby’s to 12 families nominated by the residents, first responders, teachers or city government officials of Port Arthur.

Luby’s graciously came on board to help facilitate this year’s give away. Families who are selected will receive the “Select Family Feast” and “Trimmings Package” delivered to their houses Dec. 23.

“Thank you, Shine On Humanity and Luby’s, for your generosity and acts of kindness to our community,” Bartie said. “We are truly thankful.”

Van Shotwell, co-founder of Shine On Humanity, said “we all were certainly hoping that the pandemic would be squashed by now, but it lingers and haunts us relentlessly, but we will persevere.”

Luby’s manager Benjamin Booker said the restaurant is grateful to its loyal guests and incredible staff members.

“You have kept the Luby’s tradition alive,” he said. “Participating in this year’s giveaway truly warms our heart, and we are happy to support our community through comfort food and hospitality.”

Booker personally donated meals for the effort.

Those who would like to nominate a family should send an email to shineonhumanity@gmail.com no later than Dec. 21.

Shine On Humanity serves to draw people and resources together to help rebuild, restore and revitalize global communities affected by natural disasters; by which also creates a surge of nobleness of good will, community perseverance and hope.