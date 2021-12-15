Highway 87 traffic open, shelter-in-place lifted for Sabine Pass
Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Highway 87 traveling to and from Sabine Pass is now open.
The shelter in place for Sabine Pass residents has been lifted.
Traffic has been cycled on a priority basis, with special attention to the Sabine Pass ISD school buses and refinery employees.
“Please be patient as we try to clear the area as quickly as possible. Do expect traffic delays,” Port Arthur Police said.
Due to a chemical leak on Highway 87, the intersection of Highway 87 and Highway 82 had been closed to traffic in and out of Sabine Pass. That is open now.