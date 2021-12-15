No arrest but investigation continues after gunshot grazes man’s foot in Port Arthur

No arrests have been made in a weekend shooting, where a bullet grazed a man’s foot.

Port Arthur Police Deputy Chief Reid Rowe said the shooting remains under investigation.

Police were called at approximately 2:02 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Redbird Street for a shooting. The suspected shooter was not on scene when officers arrived, Chief Tim Duriso said.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to his foot that was not life-threatening, Det. George Clark said in a news release.

The victim was treated at by EMS at the scene and then released.

The victim is believed to have known the shooter and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

PAPD’s Criminal Investigations Division is handling the case.