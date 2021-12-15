A’lori Paige Johnson was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 7, 2005.

A’lori was called on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 unexpectedly.

She attended Travis Elementary once she graduated she attended Lincoln Middle School where she ran track after she graduated she attended Memorial High School where she was a part of the Culture Club.

A’lori was so full of life and energy.

She had dreams to become a veterinarian because of the love she had for animals.

A’lori loved music, cooking, doing hair, A’Lori also loved the Lord, She was a faithful member and praise dancer at God Chaser Generation (apostle Johnna Nico).

She always wanted to stand out in everything that she accomplished.

A’lori was preceded in death by her Great Grandmothers: Katherine West, Matilda Strokes, Rosella Johnson, Lillian Carmouche and Pearline Hilstock, her Grandfathers: Joseph Johnson Sr., Joseph Carmounche and Albert Clark. Aunt Glenda West, Cousins: Decovin West and Ja’kovion Brown and her beloved sister A’nyria January.

She leaves behind her Mother Cinquinetta Brown (Efrim) her Father Daniel Johnson (Ashley), Grandparents: Lora Johnson, Dyral Abdullah, Jimmy Brown (Vange), Joseph Johnson (Mary Jane), Five Sisters: Cinijzah Johnson, D’nyria January, Brittany Johnson, Dmani Johnson and Da’leigh Brown. Three Brothers: Damiron Johnson, David Green Jr. and Demori Johnson.

She also survived by a host of uncles and aunts, cousins and close friends and her Memorial High School Family.

Funeral Service at Rock Island Baptist Church, 549 W. 11th St, Port Arthur, Texas 12-18-21 viewing from 11:00-12:00pm following funeral at 12:00pm under Moody Harris Funeral Home.