Tracey D. Sparks, 62, of Port Neches, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2021, at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches under the direction of Levingston Funeral Home Port Neches.

Officiating will be Reverend Joni Stevenson and Reverend Charles Stevenson.

Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on November 13, 1959, she was the daughter of Jack Sparks and Wanda Dougharty Sparks.

Tracey was a lifelong resident of this area and a retired Teacher with the Port Neches-Groves ISD.

She is survived by her parents, Jack and Wanda Sparks of Port Neches, Texas; son, Reid Reynolds of Port Neches, Texas; daughter, Mauri Reynolds of Houston, Texas; sister, Reverend Joni Stevenson and husband Charles of Houston, Texas; aunt, Betty Simon and husband R.J. of Port Neches, Texas.