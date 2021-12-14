Saint Ives Pellerin Jr., 84, of Port Arthur passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home.

Saint Ives was born on September 6, 1937 in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Euphrasie (Shexnayder) and Saint Ives Pellerin Sr.

He entered the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 19 and he served 2 years.

Saint Ives was head of maintenance department at Heatherbrooks Apartment Complex for several years.

He was a loving person and loved spending time with family and friends who will be missed dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Joyce Pellerin.

Saint Ives is survived by his sisters, Ethel Moreau, Betty LeBlanc and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Saint Ives wishes to be cremated, arrangements cremation were entrusted to Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves.