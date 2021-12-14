Nederland Tank Wash sets up citizen helpline for updates following gas leak

NEDERLAND — Nederland Tank Wash has set up a special citizen helpline for residents to call for updates about the cleanup of that company’s container truck.

The helpline phone number is 888-442-4206 and was operational at noon Tuesday.

The City of Nederland announced as of Tuesday morning, the containment operation progressed to the next phase.

“It is possible that during this phase, the odor may be released for short periods,” a city statement read. “The road closure is still in place on Beauxart Garden Road.”

The leak was reported by Nederland Tank Wash to the state Saturday at approximately 5 p.m., and the City of Nederland began sending out alerts on the issue early Sunday morning.

The leaking product is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389, used as a lubricant additive. It is producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

Emergency crews are controlling the vapor with environmental scrubbing canisters and monitoring the air around the clock.

The intensity and location of the odor varies with wind speed and direction.

Febreze, non-match light charcoal and vinegar are recommended approaches to mitigating the odor in the home, vehicle or business.

The operational period for this incident is unknown and may last for several days.