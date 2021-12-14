Nederland Tank Wash expected to set up citizen helpline following container truck leakage

NEDERLAND — City of Nederland officials expect Nederland Tank Wash to set up a special citizen helpline by noon today (Dec. 14) so residents can call for updates about the cleanup of that company’s container truck that has been leaking noxious vapors in the vicinity of Beauxart Garden Road.

According to the city, emergency response crews have been on the scene monitoring since Sunday morning a leaking transport trailer at the location. Nederland Tank Wash officials began noticing the issue Saturday, when it was reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

City of Nederland officials began reaching out to the community through the media and its Facebook page Sunday morning.

The product is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389, used as a lubricant additive. It is producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

The leak is located around a pressure release device on the trailer. Emergency crews are controlling the vapor with environmental scrubbing canisters, and air monitoring is ongoing around the clock.

A road closure is still in place on Beauxart Garden Road.

The intensity and location of the odor varies throughout the day as wind speeds and direction change. Progress has been made on-site regarding the odor.

“We continue to ask everyone to avoid this area and for nearby residents to stay inside their home as much as possible. The operational period for this incident is still unknown and may last for several days,” a Nederland statement read.