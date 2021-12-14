Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 6-12
Published 12:22 am Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrest between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12:
- Aaron Cole, 34, forgery financial instrument, possession of a firearm by a felon
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12:
Dec. 6
- Assault impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Gage.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.
Dec. 7
- Assault causes bodily injury and assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
Dec. 8
- A person was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1100 block of Memorial.
- A person was found to be in possession of certain substances in the 1100 block of Memorial.
Dec. 9
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8100 block of Country Lane.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7800 block of Holmes Road.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8200 block of Sarah.
- Theft of a firearm and theft was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
- Found property was reported in the 7800 block of Holmes Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7900 block of Holmes Road.
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7900 block of Holmes.
- Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of S 27th Street.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Avenue D.
Dec. 10
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
- Injury to a disabled person was reported in the 1400 block of South 29th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 8300 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
- Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.
Dec. 11
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A sexual assault was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
- Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.
Dec. 12
- A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Elgin.
- A dog bite was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.
- Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.