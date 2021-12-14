Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Dec. 6-12

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrest between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12:

  • Aaron Cole, 34, forgery financial instrument, possession of a firearm by a felon

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls between Dec. 6 and Dec. 12:

Dec. 6

  • Assault impede breathing was reported in the 1000 block of North Twin City Highway.
  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 100 block of Gage.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 3200 block of FM 365.

Dec. 7

  • Assault causes bodily injury and assault offensive touch was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.

Dec. 8

  • A person was arrested for forgery of a financial instrument and possession of a firearm by a felon in the 1100 block of Memorial.
  • A person was found to be in possession of certain substances in the 1100 block of Memorial.

Dec. 9

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8100 block of Country Lane.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7800 block of Holmes Road.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 8200 block of Sarah.
  • Theft of a firearm and theft was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7800 block of Priya.
  • Found property was reported in the 7800 block of Holmes Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Chicago.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7900 block of Holmes Road.
  • A terroristic threat was reported in the 2600 block of Helena.
  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 7900 block of Holmes.
  • Assault causes bodily injury-family violence was reported in the 1000 block of S 27th Street.
  • A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2100 block of Avenue D.

Dec. 10

  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Avenue B.
  • Injury to a disabled person was reported in the 1400 block of South 29th Street.
  • Found property was reported in the 8300 block of Beauxart Garden Road.
  • Burglary of a building was reported in the 1700 block of Canal.

Dec. 11

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 3400 block of Nederland Avenue.
  • A sexual assault was reported in the 2000 block of North U.S. 69.
  • Assault offensive touch-family violence in the 3200 block of Pine Lane.

Dec. 12

  • A person was found to be in possession of marijuana in the 3500 block of Avenue H.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2200 block of Avenue B.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 1600 block of Elgin.
  • A dog bite was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.
  • Assault offensive touch was reported in the 1900 block of North 21st Street.

