Nederland Police ask for help IDing man after 2 apple watches stolen

NEDERLAND — Authorities are asking for help identifying a suspected Mid County watch thief.

Nederland Police announced Tuesday afternoon that a person of interest is being sought after two apple watches were stolen from the UPS store on Highway 365.

Police said a man entered the business and gave the name of the victim, who was receiving the packages in the mail, in an effort to illegally secure the items.

The crime took place Dec. 7.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 409-237-6185.