National Weather Service: Dense fog concerns expected this week

Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, December 14, 2021

By PA News

Areas of fog, dense at times, is expected later Tuesday night across much of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Most of it should burn off by 9 a.m., Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

This scenario is expected to repeat Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday night.

“Be careful when driving in fog,” Erickson said. “Use low beam headlights. Slow down. Give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

“Fog may linger in the near shore coastal waters and lakes during the day hours as well. Marine vessels that have visibility restrictions will need to monitor the weather conditions closely.”

