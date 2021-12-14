Driver in fatal auto-pedestrian crash cooperating with Port Arthur Police

The driver involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday morning will not likely face any charges, authorities said.

The driver of a truck was on his way to work at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when he struck a 40-year-old male pedestrian on Highway 365 in the 2000 block.

The victim, a Port Arthur resident, died on scene.

An autopsy has been ordered.

“I wanted an autopsy,” Jefferson County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen said. “I was out there on the scene. Anytime there is a fatality, we want to find out exactly what occurred.

“The driver stopped. There is no suspicion there of anything on his part. I don’t think there will be any charges on the driver based on what I could see. He stopped immediately. He was heading to work and this gentleman just kind of came out in the roadway.”

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating the fatal collision.

According Police Chief Tim Duriso, the crash took place at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Duriso said the driver is cooperating with authorities, who are working to confirm the details of the fatal crash.

Police received the call at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday morning’s pedestrian death marks the third such fatality for the city in the past seven days.

A young woman was killed in a single vehicle crash Friday before daybreak. According to Port Arthur Police, the victim is 24-year old Kaylie Broussard of Port Arthur.

She died after crashing her vehicle into a concrete pillar at 1:38 a.m. on Texas 73 near Ninth Avenue, where the driver lost control and left the roadway.

On Wednesday (Dec. 8), Tony Oville was killed near his house on DeQueen Boulevard after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street.