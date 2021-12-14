CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — You’ve got Linzer skills

I’d planned to attempt the Erin’s Elderberries Linzer Cookies kit but had no butter.

I didn’t anticipate mine would look anything like the beautiful photo of sugar-dusted cookies with jelly peeking from the flower “window.”

The box went back in my pantry. That night our religious group leader served his homemade Linzer torte with latticed topping.

There’s your sign.

I acquired butter and impressed myself by creating beautiful and delicious cookies in the tradition of Linz, Austria treats. Seriously good with the naturally tasty jelly that came in the box. Erin’s Elderberries out of Virginia has one of those awesome mom stories and a line of berry greatness.

You’ve got to be impressed by her note: “My apologies for the delay. When my cookie cutters were indefinitely delayed I decided to buy a 3D printer & learn how to do it myself!” Berry impressive.

Wild Bison – The Dale’s Pale Ale folks from Colorado are now brewing in Austin. Wild Basin Hard Seltzer is a fizzy, light refresher in tall cans of flavors such as Mango Black Tea and Peach Green Tea.

Of the many I’ve tried, I’m liking this Oskar Blues Brewery by a couple of jumps ahead.

It’s flavorful and light, coming in at 100 calories, so it’s a good counterbalance to rich holiday food and could help you fizz in the new year.

The Strawberry Coconut is now a stand-alone pack but makers say they aren’t breaking up the band. Variety packs feature “contemporary” flavor parings such as blueberry mango.

Y’all know I’d try a Habanero Pina Colada.

Jalapenoholic – I am “a person having an abnormal desire or dependence of jalapenos.” That’s why I eat them sliced raw with eggs for breakfast.

Thanks to Holic Foods, people who understand me, I can now sauce up everything from breakfast tacos to pasta with Jalapeno Holic, a creamy green splash of heaven.

Makers recreated this sauce after their favorite restaurant got new owners and it fell off the menu.

It’s on my menu now with Honey Aleppo Marinade and Tahini sauces right behind.

Holicfoods.com will hook you up with more ideas than I can think of. It is, as warned, addictive. I’m going to make breakfast now.

For all my pescatarian friends – “Veggies & Fish” Inspired New Recipes for Plant-Forward Pescatarian Cooking” is from Bart Van Olphen, author of “The Tinned Fish Cookbook.” Photographs and graphic art will inspire readers to crave even single radishes.

Wait until single ingredients come together in Pasta Al Forno with Kale & Mushrooms. If the phrase “plant-forward” intimidated you, gather ingredients for Gin & Tonic Salmon, which goes with Cucumber & Fennel Salad.

Navy beans, lentils and potatoes are some bases for all things that come from the waters.

A reason I’d never have thought to pair raw beets with boquerones and Manchego is that I’d never heard of the second ingredient.

Marinated raw anchovy filets are the No. 1 tapas dish in Spain, it says. I have experienced the salty cheese.

Maybe those rhyming about green eggs and ham would try this book’s spinach pancakes with cream cheese, avocado & smoked salmon. I would. A textured cover makes the book a pleasure to hold and read.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie taking extra steps to prep for holiday treat season. Share your experiences with her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.