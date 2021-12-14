Air monitoring firm updates sulfur-based compound detection over Nederland

NEDERLAND — Air monitoring firm CTEH said from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 p.m., there were no detections of sulfur-based compounds (i.e., hydrogen sulfide, mercaptans, sulfur dioxide) in the community.

During this period, CTEH personnel documented odors throughout the community. “These results suggest that airborne chemical concentrations present are below the ability of real-time air monitoring equipment to detect,” a company statement read.

“While odors may still be present at these low concentrations, these low concentrations do not represent a public health risk to the community. Air monitoring for potential compounds related to the Nederland release continues to be conducted 24 hours a day.”

Emergency response crews are still on scene monitoring a leaking transport

trailer at Nederland Tank Wash.

The product is a mineral oil blend used as a lubricant additive producing

low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

All leaks have been contained, according to the City of Nederland.

The end of the operation would result in the trailer being removed from Nederland Tank Wash; after it is removed, it will be necessary to remediate the Tank Wash site for odor removal.

Beauxart Garden Road remains closed to traffic.

Nederland Tank Wash set up a special citizen helpline that residents will be able to call for updates about the cleanup of that company’s container truck.

The helpline phone number is (888) 442-4206.