See how Nederland, PNG & Memorial fared in H-J hoops tournament

Two Bulldogs made the all-tournament team as Nederland had the best finish of the area teams in the Hardin-Jefferson Basketball tournament over the weekend.

The Bulldogs finished in fourth place out of 12 teams and had two players make the all-tournament team.

Nederland’s Tripp Parker and Charles Olsen were selected as all-tournament players.

The Bulldogs fell to Lufkin in the semifinals 55-53 and lost to Hardin-Jefferson 58-54 in the third-place game. Lufkin went on to beat LaPorte in the finals and win the tournament. Nederland had wins over Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Huffman and Aransas Pass.

Port Neches-Groves and Memorial also participated in the tournament. The Titans dropped their opening game to Huffman in overtime before sweeping through the Bronze bracket. The Titans had wins over Shepard, Aransas Pass and Kelly.

PNG lost the fifth-place game 54-52 against Little Cypress-Mauriceville.

PNG Head Coach Chris Smith said he did not think the Indians had anyone make the all-tournament team, but said guard Ian Eberhardt had an impressive performance, scoring 25 points twice and 17 in another game.

“He was feeling it,” Smith said. “He even got him a dunk.”

All three teams return to action Tuesday and two of them will follow up with Friday games.

Nederland will host Vidor in the Dog Dome Tuesday. PNG will defend home court against Jasper, and Memorial will go on the road to Dobie.

On Friday, the Indians will host Buna, while Nederland goes on the road to West Orange-Stark. Memorial does not have another game before district play tips off on Dec. 21.