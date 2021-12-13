Nederland asking responsible party to establish phone line for impacted residents following Sunday oil leak

NEDERLAND — As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, City of Nederland emergency response crews are on scene monitoring a leaking transport trailer on Beauxart Garden Road near Highway 69.

The leaking product is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389 used as a lubricant additive. The product is producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

The leak is located around a pressure release device on the trailer. Gas-monitoring is ongoing in the surrounding neighborhoods.

A road closure is in place on Beauxart Garden Road.

Contractors are operating equipment allowing vapors to pass through a scrubbing system. The two factors response team members are dealing with are vapor pressure and product temperature.

The on-going objective is to reduce vapor pressure through the scrubbing equipment and monitor product temperature.

The intensity and location of the odor will vary throughout the day as wind speeds and direction change.

The scrubbers should help reduce the odor. Progress has been made on-site in regard to the odor.

Air monitoring will continue, and the City has requested the responsible party establish a phone line for impacted residents to contact.

“We continue to ask everyone to avoid this area and for nearby residents to stay inside their home as much as possible,” a City of Nederland release said. “The operational period for this incident is currently unknown and has the possibility to last for several days.”