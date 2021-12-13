Christus celebrates Mid-County expansion with grand opening of new facility

There was plenty to celebrate in Port Arthur Monday, especially for Dr. Kimberly Pitts.

The family physician who has spent 20 years operating in a small building on Nall Street in Port Neches now has an office with 12 exam rooms, an independent lab and plenty of parking.

“This is awesome,” she said. “Just look at it. We’re loving it.”

Pitt’s practice is one of three now located in the new Christus Trinity Clinic, located at 3500 Highway 365 near the St. Mary Outpatient Center. Inside the center is Christus Family Medicine, Southeast Texas Orthopedic Speciality and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute.

“It’s exciting,” said Pat Avery, president of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce and board member for Christus Health. “Christus’ presence is still in Port Arthur — big time.”

Representatives of the Nederland Chamber of Commerce and other community leaders were also in attendance for the official opening and ribbon cutting of the new center.

“We actually opened this facility during the summer, but of course the pandemic…caused a little bit of a delay,” said Kevin Parsley, vice president of strategy and business development. “But we’re certainly excited to be here today and to celebrate the opening of our newest facility.”

Following an opening invocation and remarks from representatives in each of the three clinics, the Rev. Emmanuel Chikezie blessed the building with holy water.

Then the more than 50 people in attendance toured the inside of the facility while enjoying refreshments and conversation.

Christus has continued to grow in the area following the closing of the long-standing St. Mary’s Hospital, which shuttered in 2019.

A majority of the services offered there, including emergency care, moved to the Outpatient Center at the corner of 9th Avenue and Highway 365. The building was then renamed to carry the St. Mary legacy.

“It’s an honor to serve our neighbors in the Mid County community, and we do so in a spirit of love and compassion alongside many of the area’s most experienced and dedicated physicians,” Paul Trevino, president and CEO of Christus Southeast Texas Health System, said in a written statement. “Strong partnerships like this allow us to look forward to another 90 years of service ahead.”