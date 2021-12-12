“Vapor pressure & product temperature” are Sunday night concerns for Nederland response crew

NEDERLAND — As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, City of Nederland emergency response crews are still on scene monitoring a leaking transport trailer at Beauxart Garden Road near Highway 69.

The product is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389 that is used as a lubricant additive. The product is producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas.

The leak is located around a pressure release device on the trailer. Gas monitoring is on-going in the surrounding neighborhoods.

The road closure is still in place on Beauxart Garden Road.

Contractors have installed and are operating equipment allowing vapors to pass through a scrubbing system.

“The two factors we are dealing with are vapor pressure and product temperature,” a Nederland release said. “Tonight’s goal is to reduce vapor pressure through the scrubbing equipment and monitor product temperature.”

The intensity and location of the odor will vary throughout the night as wind speeds and direction change.

“The scrubbers should help reduce the odor,” a Nederland release said. “We continue to ask everyone to avoid this area and for nearby residents to stay inside their home as much as possible. The operational period for this incident is currently unknown and has the possibility to last for several days.”