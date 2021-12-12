Oil blend leaking from transport trailer. Nederland officials ask nearby residents to stay inside.

NEDERLAND — The City of Nederland Emergency response crews are currently on scene monitoring a leaking transport trailer near Highway 69 on Beauxart Garden Road.

According to the city, response began at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

The product is an oil blend used as a lubricant additive, which is producing low levels of Hydrogen Sulfide gas.

These vapors are being controlled by water spray at this time while emergency crews are formulating a plan to mitigate the incident. No hydrogen sulfide has been detected outside of the facility.

Monitoring is on-going in the surrounding areas. An odor similar to natural gas may be present for some time.

Emergency crews currently on scene include Nederland Fire and Police, Port Neches Fire, Groves Fire, Port Arthur Fire HazMat team, emergency response teams from the manufacturer, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“We ask everyone to avoid this area and for nearby residents to stay inside their home as much as possible,” a release from the city said.