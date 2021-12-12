Nederland spill response on Beauxart Garden Road could last several days, city says

NEDERLAND — As of 2:40 p.m. Sunday, City of Nederland emergency response crews are still on scene monitoring a leaking transport trailer at Beauxart Garden Road near Highway 69.

The product is a mineral oil blend, known as Lubrizol 1389 that is used as a lubricant additive.

The product is producing low levels of hydrogen sulfide gas. The leak is located around a pressure release device on the trailer. Monitoring is on-going in the surrounding neighborhoods, and the road closure is still in place on Beauxart Garden Road.

Contractors are working on installing equipment to capture the vapors leaking from the pressure relief device. The vapors will then be scrubbed and deodorized.

This should resolve the odor issue associated with the leak, according to the City.

Emergency crews on scene include Nederland Fire Department, emergency response teams from the manufacturer, environmental remediation teams and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“We continue to ask everyone to avoid this area and for nearby residents to stay inside their home as much as possible. The operational period for this incident is currently unknown and has the possibility to last for several days,” a City of Nederland statement said.