CHRISTUS announces increase of Mid County investment with new facility opening

In a move designed to accommodate a growing patient family and offer easy access, a new CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System facility will open its doors.

The partnership between the new CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty Center Mid County, Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic will bring several of the region’s trained orthopedic specialists (John Iceton, MD, Stephen Hall, DO and Richard G. Bowling, DPM) and primary care physicians and providers (Kimberly Pitts, DO and Deborah Vanover, NP) under one roof.

Health officials said over the years, the communities of Port Arthur, Groves, Port Neches, Nederland and surrounding neighbors have increasingly turned to the Orthopedic Specialty Center and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute for advanced orthopedic care they need.

“As our patient family has grown, so has the need for new space. As a result, orthopedic surgeons John Iceton, MD and Stephen Hall, DO, and podiatrist Richard G. Bowling, DPM will move from their two current office locations to one spacious new suite along Highway 365 in Port Arthur,” a CHRISTUS statement read.

Keith Hill, MD, President of Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute, said “We are excited about this new location that will provide more convenience for the comfort our patients. This move means they will not have to drive miles away to get high-quality care for a full range of orthopedic conditions and injuries.”

In addition, Kimberly Pitts, DO, and Nurse Practitioner, Deborah Vanover of CHRISTUS Family Medicine –Port Neches will move from her current office to the new Mid County location.

Dr. Pitts will continue her years of service to the area as a family medicine physician and concussion specialist. Her expertise and contributions to the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Sports Medicine Program help keep our local student-athletes safe and healthy.

“It’s an honor to serve our neighbors in the Mid County community, and we do so in a spirit of love and compassion alongside many of the area’s most experienced and dedicated physicians,” said Paul Trevino, President and CEO, CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System.

“Strong partnerships like this allow us to look forward to another 90 years of service ahead.”

For more information, visit BeaumontBone.com or christussetx.org.