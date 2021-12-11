RELIGION BRIEFS — Men’s group meets on Thursday

First Church of God, 3800 Jimmy Johnson Blvd., Men’s Ministry Group meets at 6 p.m. every other Thursday. The next meeting is Dec. 16. This is a great time of food, fun and fellowship. All men are welcome.

Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St. will feature their Winter Revival during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The guest evangelist is the Rev. Troy Lee Hopkins Sr. of New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church who is also the vice president of the Port Arthur Ministers Conference. The theme is Don’t Try To Go Through Life Without God taken from Matthew 36:25-34.

“I Will Bless Them That Bless Thee” radio program with the Rev. Richard Keaton Nash will on KSAP 96.9 LPFM at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest is 90-year-old Rev. Curly Richard of Solid Rock Baptist Church of Orange.

