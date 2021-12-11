KATHIE’S KORNER — Christmastime is Here

What a wonderful, cool, sparkly time of the year! I love the smell of fires and the fragrant wood burning, not to mention the heat for our hands and feet, as we sit on our porches or living rooms close to the crackling fires.

We douse our chiminea with pine cones for an added fragrance.

There’s so much to celebrate at this time; taking communion every chance we get, thanking God for being our Lord and Savior. He forgave us, giving us Eternal Life, and promises for this life on earth as we open our hearts for His Love and direction.

If you don’t have this relationship with your Heavenly Father, all you have to do is pray and He’ll come into your heart and set up housekeeping with Jesus and the Holy Spirit. Just do it and have Christmas, everyday.

We all hear the exhortation around us to remember what the reason for the season actually is, but, I will say to you not to be pressured by the time frame, presents, parties and expectations put on you from the outside. But, pressure yourself from the inside out with His peace, and Joy and know that Christmas Day comes anyway and shouldn’t be a panic situation.

Enjoy your family traditions or make some new ones: a cookie, candy or an evening of driving around looking at lights on homes and buildings, or perhaps a meal with friends.

I know you will think of lots of them to add to the list.

I get my Christmas Decorations Tub out of storage, the day after Thanksgiving and begin decorating for Christmas, because we only have the month of December. I want every day filled with “eye candy” so to speak.

I added new outdoor lights this year and have blue on my tall tree in my living room, by a window, so pretty, and people can see them driving down our road or on the other side of our cottage, on our deck, or by the water as they zoom by in their boats.

We live on a river and enjoy seeing the brave and dedicated fishermen in this cool weather with their thermal, camouflage, jackets, heading out to the lake for their catch.

Our Great Dane, Candy, tries to warn them and tell them to slow down (our no wake zone), as she “gallops” down the yard, to the bulkhead, barking her low, loud, bellowing woof, woof.

My husband, Mike, can walk out to the bulkhead dock, toss in a line and frequently comes into the kitchen with a redfish for lunch. Talk about the “catch-of-the-day,” wow, so blessed.

I have a “Nutcracker” collection and enjoy taking them out each year and adding a new one if I find one that’s unusual and will fit into my collection. Usually, I put them all around the house on tables, or book shelves, etc., but this year they’re all together up on my piano, out of reach, with wrapped, presents, so our Great Dane doesn’t eat them!

She’s 4 feet tall with long legs and fast, so, some items and food need to be up out of temptation.

So, enjoy your December, ask God into your life and be at peace in your homes and workplace, giving of yourself and whatever you give to family and friends without pressure and with joy.

Merry Christmas and a very happy, prosperous, peaceful, New Year to you all.

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.