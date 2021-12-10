NFL player, community team celebrate concrete business opening in Port Arthur

Most NFL players use their off week to take a tropical vacation to get away from the rigors of a full season.

However, Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts used his team’s bye week to attend the opening of his new business, Spindletop Concrete, located at 800 Old Ferry Road in Port Arthur.

Roberts partnered with Roosevelt Perry, former state Sen. Carl Parker, his son Allen Parker, mechanical engineer Wayne Holman; and John Eric Petry, an electrical engineer who previously worked with Lockheed Martin and NASA.

READ MORE: New concrete company backed by NFL star is almost ready for business.

Businessman Artrell McCullar and Lawrence Richard, who is retired from Jefferson County having worked with roads and bridges; are also part of the group.

The business is located on 20 acres that will ultimately include an asphalt plant and concrete crushing plant.

Spindletop Concrete plans to employ 20 drivers, a front-end load operator and a full-time diesel mechanic to its staff in the near future.