“Keep the Wreath Red” initiative in Port Arthur shows if there’s been a holiday-related fire

Port Arthur Fire Chief Greg Benson spoke to the Rotary Club of Port Arthur Thursday to discuss holiday safety facts, but to also debut a new initiative within the city.

Keep the Wreath Red is a program used in cities across the country, but has now been implemented within Port Arthur.

Those passing Fire Station No. 1 at 1215 Memorial Blvd. will notice a wreath in the door filled with red Christmas lights. Benson said each time there is a holiday-related fire within the city, one of the red lights will be replaced with a white one — hence the desire to keep it red.

Other tips shared by the fire chief included: