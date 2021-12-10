Janet Die Bodin, age 69, of Port Arthur, TX passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

Janet was born July 14, 1952 in Port Arthur, TX.

A native and lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Janet was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church. She retired from 5 Point Credit Union.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents Dora and Jim Die; her husband Phillip Walter Bodin and a son Marshall J. Bodin.

She is survived by three sons, Matthew Bodin of Port Arthur, Michael (Candice) of Bridge City and Mitchell (Sheena) Bodin of Pierre Part; a daughter, Michelle (Anthony) Guerra of Groves; a brother David (Pam) Die of Port Neches. Janet also leaves behind nine grandchildren.

A Private Family Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grammier-oberle.com for the Bodin family.