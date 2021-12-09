SEE THE PHOTOS — Dangerous drug problem in Jefferson County: “could contain a lethal amount of another”

On Wednesday at 9:33 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 10 near Brooks road.

During the traffic stop the driver, 42-year-old Houston resident Christopher Andrews consented to a search of his vehicle.

During the search, methamphetamine was discovered in the car along with a bag of blue pills.

Captain Crystal Holmes said pills similar to the ones found in this search have recently tested positive for Fentanyl.

“These pills will be tested for identification,” Holmes said.

“Illicit pills such as these are becoming more common in American society. They are particularly dangerous because they are sold on the streets and purported as one drug but in reality could contain a lethal amount of another.”

The passenger, 33-year-old Crosby resident Samantha Redfearn later said she had a bag of meth and a meth pipe concealed in her pants. These items were seized.

Andrews and Redfearn were taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, where they were booked for possession of a controlled substance.